Residents spotted a strange orb above Kauai. The military responded with jets

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large mysterious object floating high above Kauai prompted a response from the military this week.

The large white orb was identified by the military as an unmanned balloon with no observable identification markings.

Hawaii’s adjutant general said the military sent aircraft on Monday to check out the balloon.

Dozens of Garden Isle residents captured the mysterious balloon, with some saying it was very bright and not moving.

Other residents said it looked like jets shot it down and some heard loud booms. But, the military said it did not fire at the balloon.

The military said it is still tracking the object.

