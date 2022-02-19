Tributes
Police search for armed robber after Hawaiian jewelry stolen from Honolulu store

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:04 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for an armed robber Friday who stole Hawaiian jewelry in Downtown Honolulu.

It happened at around 5 p.m. at Victor’s Fine Jewelry on Merchant Street.

Officials said the suspect was armed with a handgun.

He’s described as being in his 20s, wearing a black hoodie and dark sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

