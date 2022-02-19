Parents scrambling after city project forces preschool to move

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For 36 years, Seagull Schools Early Learning Center has been above the Civic Center Parking Garage near the Frank Fasi building downtown. About 220 children of city employees, first responders and downtown workers send their keiki here for preschool, but about two weeks ago, the school got a letter that the city would end its lease in August.

“A little shocked honestly and really sad,” said Natalie Muzzini, a teacher and a parent of 2 children at the school. She worries about the uncertainty.

“I think a lot of these families are scrambling. As you know there’s a shortage of child care and we are one of the largest ones in the city of Honolulu,” she said.

Alex Kozlov, Director of the Department of Design and Construction says there are safety issues thoughout this 40-year-old parking garage from water damage, deteriorating rebar and flooding.

“What you are seeing is the rust coming through the concrete. This seam here has lived its life,” said Kozlov.

The $40 million dollar re-construction project will take 2 to 4 years with the project expected to start in about a year.

“The school is right here. The worst case scenario is that sometime unexpectedly a panel like this would fall down,”

Kozlov says he’s not worried the structure would collapse, but says concrete pieces have fallen in the 800 space parking lot.

“We’ve already had pieces of concrete fall on people’s hoods,” he said.

Megan McCorriston the school’s CEO says they’ve known about the re-construction project .. but expected more of a heads up so families could plan.

“I was very surprised like everybody else here. We were always operating under the impression that we would be given at least a year before they notified us of any of any repairs to the parking lot below us,” said McCorriston.

McCorriston says the school is looking at alternative locations and hopes something can be finalized before their lease ends this summer.

