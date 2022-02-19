No. 3 UH men’s volleyball sweeps No. 15 Lincoln Memorial

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team delivered Lincoln Memorial’s first loss of the season Friday night with a three set sweep.

The ‘Bows downed the Railsplitters with a score of 25-21 for all sets, improving to 11-2 on the season.

Leading the way for the Warriors was Dimitrios Mouchlias with a team-high 10 kills, while Jakob Thelle added a match-high 31 assists.

Hawaii and LMU continue their series on Saturday with first serve set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

The game will be televised on Spectrum Sports.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.