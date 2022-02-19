Tributes
No. 3 UH men’s volleyball sweeps No. 15 Lincoln Memorial

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team delivered Lincoln Memorial’s first loss of the...
The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team delivered Lincoln Memorial’s first loss of the season Friday night with a three set sweep.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:06 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team delivered Lincoln Memorial’s first loss of the season Friday night with a three set sweep.

The ‘Bows downed the Railsplitters with a score of 25-21 for all sets, improving to 11-2 on the season.

Leading the way for the Warriors was Dimitrios Mouchlias with a team-high 10 kills, while Jakob Thelle added a match-high 31 assists.

Hawaii and LMU continue their series on Saturday with first serve set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

The game will be televised on Spectrum Sports.

