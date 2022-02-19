Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

New map provides comprehensive look at Hawaii’s ever-changing geology

National park officials say the 2018 Puna eruption added 875 acres of new land and John Sinton...
National park officials say the 2018 Puna eruption added 875 acres of new land and John Sinton tells us it also revealed the vast interconnectivity of Hawaii's volcanic systems.(USGS)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:51 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Every eruption or earthquake experienced in Hawaii directly impacts the state’s landscape.

And the latest geologic map from the U.S. Geology Survey shows just how much Hawaii’s foundation has evolved over time.

The map was 15 years in the making and geologists like John Sinton helped digitize renderings stretching back years to offer a comprehensive picture.

“We’re not trying to evaluate changes on the decades-scale, but rather take the body of knowledge about the geology of the state and put it into a modern, easily accessible format for anybody to use ― land planners, scientists, whatever,” said Sinton, UH-Manoa emeritus professor of earth sciences.

The team of geologists, led by David R. Sherrod, used several tools to create the new map and what helps as a critical resource is having Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, in our backyard.

“When it’s active, there’s nothing quite like it,” Sinton said. “It’s exciting, but it’s educational. You see things that you can’t get out of books and you can’t get out of lectures.”

National Park officials say the 2018 Puna eruption added 875 acres of new land and Sinton says it also revealed the vast interconnectivity of Hawaii’s volcanic systems.

“We’ve been trying to understand that for every geologist who has visited the islands for a few hundred years,” Sinton said. “That gave us primary data on how this system works.

“What’s going on in Puna is related to the collapse at the summit and even in the mid rift.”

While the latest geologic map shows Kilauea’s work, the scientific community is also watching Mauna Loa ― where eruption is a certainty, but the timeline is unknown.

“Mauna Loa is being monitored and we know that it’s inflated, quite swollen,” Sinton said.

“We know it has magma in the volcano. We don’t know when it will erupt next, but we know that magma is being fed to the volcano.”

The full map and all of its images are available by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The people who took care of the woman who was brutally murdered outside the Kapolei police...
Caregivers: Woman’s ‘horrible’ murder outside Kapolei police station was preventable
A patron fills out a contact tracing form at SkyBox Tap House in Waikiki after showing her...
Blangiardi: Safe Access Oahu program for eateries, gyms will likely be dropped in March
Murder suspect Eric Thompson will not be allowed to travel out of state starting next week...
Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist ordered to surrender passport
Deputy Sheriff Tommy Cayetano, pictured at the right, has been recognized over the years for...
Deputy sheriff who was fired after nearly 40 years of service files wrongful termination suit
Honolulu Police / File image
Suspect accused of murdering woman steps from police substation had just been released from cellblock

Latest News

Maui County is eliminating its vaccine-or-test requirements for patrons of restaurants, bars...
Maui County to drop its vaccine-or-test mandate for patrons of eateries, bars
The reconstruction of a downtown parking garage will force a preschool above to move
Parents scrambling after city project forces preschool to move
Honolulu Police / File image
Psychiatrist: HPD’s cellblock switch is leaving some homeless people stranded in the suburbs
Parents scramble to find child care after city construction project forces school to move
Parents scramble to find child care after city construction project forces school to move