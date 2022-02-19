Maui County to drop its vaccine-or-test mandate for patrons of eateries, bars

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is eliminating its vaccine-or-test requirements for patrons of restaurants, bars and gyms.

The rule will be lifted starting Monday.

Mayor Mike Victorino says it’s safe to make the change because of the rapid decline in cases. The program requires patrons of certain businesses to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

It’s still up to Gov. David Ige to lift the statewide indoor mask mandate.

