Maui County to drop its vaccine-or-test mandate for patrons of eateries, bars

Maui County is eliminating its vaccine-or-test requirements for patrons of restaurants, bars...
Maui County is eliminating its vaccine-or-test requirements for patrons of restaurants, bars and gyms.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:15 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is eliminating its vaccine-or-test requirements for patrons of restaurants, bars and gyms.

The rule will be lifted starting Monday.

Blangiardi: Safe Access Oahu program for eateries, gyms will likely be dropped in March

Mayor Mike Victorino says it’s safe to make the change because of the rapid decline in cases. The program requires patrons of certain businesses to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

It’s still up to Gov. David Ige to lift the statewide indoor mask mandate.

