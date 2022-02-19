Tributes
Light to moderate trade winds for the weekend

Pleasant conditions should hold for the weekend.
Pleasant conditions should hold for the weekend.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:09 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Expect pleasant conditions for most areas Saturday with light to moderate trade winds from the north-northeast and a chance of showers for windward and mauka areas. There’s still some lingering moisture and instability for the eastern end of the state which could result in more intense shower activity for Maui and Hawaii Island. Overall, however, a drier airmass should limit most shower activity.

In surf, a moderate northwest swell will be rising and likely peak today below advisory levels before decreasing Sunday. Occasional head-high sets are still possible for east shores, but wave heights will decline slowly through the weekend. South shore surf will remain small through next week.

