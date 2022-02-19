Tributes
Incheon-bound Hawaiian Air plane turns around after apparent engine problem

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:40 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaiian Airlines plane bound for Incheon International Airport in South Korea experienced an apparent engine problem shortly after takeoff Friday from Honolulu.

The pilot dumped fuel at sea to reduce the aircraft’s weight before landing without incident.

Hawaiian Airlines said the plane took off about 12:47 p.m. During takeoff, a cockpit light indicated a possible problem with one engine. The plane was able to safely land just before 2 p.m.

There were 75 passengers and 12 crew members on board.

The Airbus A330 will undergo maintenance and the flight will resume with a replacement aircraft.

