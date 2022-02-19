Hawaii Triennial art festival opens, reflecting some easing pandemic fears

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Triennial officially opened Friday, drawing crowds to Honolulu hotspots, including the sidewalks of downtown.

For the arts and culture community, it’s like waking up from hibernation.

The Triennial is billed as the largest contemporary art event in Hawaii. The most visible aspect has been a digital display of flowers projected onto the front of Iolani Palace by artist Jennifer Steinkamp.

But many other venues are involved, including a walking tour through downtown, meant to showcase the history and art of the area.

The tours drew groups of ten, getting a deeper appreciation for public art, like the lions made of marble at the entrance to Chinatown on Hotel Street near Bethel Street.

“People just walk past it every day. Sometimes people have no idea what they’re looking at,” said Brian Linares of Exhibition Grid, who was one of the tour guides.

“Of course, being an art nerd, self-proclaimed, I like to share these narratives, these stories.”

The twice-nightly walks were sold out, and they may be adding more tours due to the demand.

Meanwhile there are lots of other things to see and do. At the Foster Botanical Garden, artists have been preparing three large-scale installations over the past week.

Other venues include the Bishop Museum, the Hawaii Theatre Center, the Hawaii State Art Museum, the Honolulu Museum of Art and the Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki.

Laura Smith and other participants in the walk were still required to wear masks and provide proof of vaccination or a negative test. But they’re still excited just to be there.

“Oh yea, I think that’s definitely true,” Smith said. “And I think it’s great that the Triennial negotiated so many places that people haven’t been able to go to.”

“There were all these institutions that had been affected by this,” said Linares. Places that were forced to close when the pandemic hit -- such as museums and art galleries -- have been slowly reopening.

But this is a community celebration for all of them.

“I’m definitely ready,” said Adele Balderston of 88 Block Walks, another of the tour guides. “I think I have an audience of, you know, folks who’ve been on my previous tours over the years who’ve missed these kinds of experiences and they’re definitely coming out in force.”

There’s no rush to enjoy the party, as the Triennial lasts until May 8. However, some events are for a limited time, including the Iolani Palace display, which ends Friday night.

