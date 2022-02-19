Hawaii sees 375 new COVID cases, 8 additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Saturday reported 375 new coronavirus cases.

This brings the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 234,015.

Meanwhile, the state also reported eight additional fatalities, raising the death toll to 1,300.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 7,835 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

