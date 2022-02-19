Groundbreaking ceremonies held for 2 Chick-fil-A locations slated for Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Groundbreaking ceremonies were held this week for two Chick-fil-A locations set to open on Oahu in late 2022 ― one at Ala Moana Center and the second in Makiki.

The Makiki location will be at 1050 South Bereania St.

The two are among four new locations that represent the eatery’s debut in the islands.

A Chick-fil-A location in Kahului will open in mid-2022.

And the fourth location will open in late 2022 in Kapolei.

While the restaurant is known for their waffle fries, chicken sandwiches and secret sauce, Chick-fil-A has also faced backlash from multiple advocacy groups for donating to charities with anti-LQBTQ stances.

But the company promised it would be taking “a more focused giving approach” when it comes to donating to charities. The company, founded in 1967, has eateries in nearly every state.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.