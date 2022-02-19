Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Central Oahu roadway for 2 days
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:20 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming of “Magnum P.I” will shut down a Central Oahu road for two days next week.
All lanes of Kaukonahua Road between Wilikina Drive and Kamananui Road will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
HPD will be on site as professional stunt drivers get shots for the show’s fourth season.
