Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Central Oahu roadway for 2 days

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming of “Magnum P.I” will shut down a Central Oahu road for two days next week.

All lanes of Kaukonahua Road between Wilikina Drive and Kamananui Road will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

HPD will be on site as professional stunt drivers get shots for the show’s fourth season.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.