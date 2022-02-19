Liquor distributor slapped with fine for dumping expired drinks into Oahu stream

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health issued a $75,000 fine to a Hawaii liquor distributor for dumping expired drinks and other pollutants into a stream in Waipio.

Officials said the pollution of Waiawa Stream was linked to Paradise Beverages’ Waipio distribution facility. The company is the state’s largest distributor of liquor and alcoholic beverages.

In November 2021, the city, DOH, the Transportation Department and members of the community documented the contamination, with some saying the area reeked of beer.

Hawaii News Now also tested a sample of the water with an independent laboratory ― FQ Labs ― which found that as much as 1.2% of the water was alcohol. The water also contained sugar ― about .04% of its content.

Along with the fine, the DOH also issued a notice of violation and order and directed the company to construct containment for its beverage disposal area and take other measures to protect the environment.

