6 potential replacements named for former lawmaker caught in bribery scandal

The insanity defense kept Michael Armstrong out of prison for previous crimes, but now he's charged with a murder after an attack outside a police substation.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:07 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Democratic Party has named six potential replacements for former state Rep. Ty Cullen, who’s awaiting sentencing on bribery charges.

The applicants for the House District 39 seat include:

  • Luella Costales, former Honolulu police commissioner
  • Tesha Malama, director of planning and development for Hawaii Community Development Authority
  • Richard Oshiro, longtime Waipahu neighborhood board member
  • Dr. Inam Rahman, former Hawaii Medical Association president
  • Corey Rosenlee, former president of Hawaii State Teachers Association
  • Kevin Wilson, a legislative staffer

The District 39 seat represents Royal Kunia, Village Park, Waipahu, Makakilo and West Loch.

The Democratic Party is scheduled to meet on Sunday to interview the applicants and select three names who will be sent to the governor, who must choose a replacement by April 9.

