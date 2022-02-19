6 potential replacements named for former lawmaker caught in bribery scandal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Democratic Party has named six potential replacements for former state Rep. Ty Cullen, who’s awaiting sentencing on bribery charges.

The applicants for the House District 39 seat include:

Luella Costales, former Honolulu police commissioner

Tesha Malama, director of planning and development for Hawaii Community Development Authority

Richard Oshiro, longtime Waipahu neighborhood board member

Dr. Inam Rahman, former Hawaii Medical Association president

Corey Rosenlee, former president of Hawaii State Teachers Association

Kevin Wilson, a legislative staffer

The District 39 seat represents Royal Kunia, Village Park, Waipahu, Makakilo and West Loch.

The Democratic Party is scheduled to meet on Sunday to interview the applicants and select three names who will be sent to the governor, who must choose a replacement by April 9.

