Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Wahine basketball falls short against UC San Diego, 62-60 in Manoa

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:57 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team falls out of the top spot in the Big West Conference after a 62-60 loss to UC San Diego on Thursday night.

With the loss, the Wahine falls to 12-9 on the year.

The ‘Bows clawed their way back from an early game 29-18 deficit to tie things up with just 26 seconds left in the game, but could not best the Tritons.

UH’s Daejah Phillips notched a game-high 24 points while standout senior Amy Atwell was shutout for most of the game to only amount to four points on the night.

The Wahine return to the Stan on Saturday for a crucial match up against UC Irvine with tip off set for 3:30 p.m. Hawaii time.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police / File image
Suspect accused of murdering woman steps from police substation had just been released from cellblock
One of the many details revealed by police on Tuesday is that Tokuhara's mother was expecting...
Police: Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist left a trail of clues
A patron fills out a contact tracing form at SkyBox Tap House in Waikiki after showing her...
Blangiardi: Safe Access Oahu program for eateries, gyms will likely be dropped in March
Eric Thompson's mug shot
Man charged in alleged love triangle murder of acupuncturist free after posting $1M bail
Flames inched close to homes in Kailua-Kona Wednesday.
Evacuations lifted as firefighters contain large brush fire in Kailua-Kona

Latest News

Rainbow Warriors basketball downs UC San Diego 65-53 on the road
No. 3 Warriors volleyball hosts No. 15 Lincoln Memorial this weekend
For just the third time in it’s history, the University of Hawaii baseball team will begin a...
UH baseball begins season with series against Washington State
For just the third time in it’s history, the University of Hawaii baseball team will begin a...
UH baseball begins season with series against Washington State