Wahine basketball falls short against UC San Diego, 62-60 in Manoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team falls out of the top spot in the Big West Conference after a 62-60 loss to UC San Diego on Thursday night.

With the loss, the Wahine falls to 12-9 on the year.

The ‘Bows clawed their way back from an early game 29-18 deficit to tie things up with just 26 seconds left in the game, but could not best the Tritons.

UH’s Daejah Phillips notched a game-high 24 points while standout senior Amy Atwell was shutout for most of the game to only amount to four points on the night.

The Wahine return to the Stan on Saturday for a crucial match up against UC Irvine with tip off set for 3:30 p.m. Hawaii time.

