Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist ordered to surrender passport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge ordered the suspect accused of murdering a Waipahu acupuncturist to surrender his passport by next Friday.

Eric Thompson is accused of fatally shooting 47-year-old Jon Tokuhara at his clinic last month. He allegedly killed Tokuhara in January after discovering his wife had an alleged affair with him.

The 34-year-old pleaded not guilty to murder in District Court on Thursday.

“I have possession of the passport. It will remain in my possession until it is dropped off,” said Thompson’s attorney, David Hayakawa. “I told him we had to figure out where it would be dropped off, so I’ll drop it off at the intake before the deadline on Friday.”

Currently, Thompson remains free after posting $1 million bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 17.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.