Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist ordered to surrender passport

Linda Johnson was on a comeback when her life was cut short when she was beaten to death this week in Kapolei, allegedly by a mentally ill man.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:55 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge ordered the suspect accused of murdering a Waipahu acupuncturist to surrender his passport by next Friday.

Eric Thompson is accused of fatally shooting 47-year-old Jon Tokuhara at his clinic last month. He allegedly killed Tokuhara in January after discovering his wife had an alleged affair with him.

The 34-year-old pleaded not guilty to murder in District Court on Thursday.

Police: Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist left a trail of clues

“I have possession of the passport. It will remain in my possession until it is dropped off,” said Thompson’s attorney, David Hayakawa. “I told him we had to figure out where it would be dropped off, so I’ll drop it off at the intake before the deadline on Friday.”

Currently, Thompson remains free after posting $1 million bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 17.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police / File image
Suspect accused of murdering woman steps from police substation had just been released from cellblock
One of the many details revealed by police on Tuesday is that Tokuhara's mother was expecting...
Police: Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist left a trail of clues
Eric Thompson's mug shot
Man charged in alleged love triangle murder of acupuncturist free after posting $1M bail
Flames inched close to homes in Kailua-Kona Wednesday.
Evacuations lifted as firefighters contain large brush fire in Kailua-Kona
The man shot and killed in Waipahu on Sunday night has been identified as 27-year-old Aigofie...
Medical examiner identifies man fatally shot near Waipahu elementary school

Latest News

HNN file
Despite low supply, many gay and bisexual men in Hawaii still can’t be blood donors
Deputy Sheriff Tommy Cayetano, pictured at the right, has been recognized over the years for...
Deputy sheriff who was fired after nearly 40 years of service files wrongful termination suit
The people who took care of the woman who was brutally murdered outside the Kapolei police...
Woman murdered outside Kapolei police station remembered for her ‘infectious personality’
Deputy sheriff who was fired after nearly 40 years of service files wrongful termination suit
Deputy sheriff who was fired after nearly 40 years of service files wrongful termination suit
Despite low supply, many gay and bisexual men in Hawaii still can’t be blood donors
Despite low supply, many gay and bisexual men in Hawaii still can’t be blood donors