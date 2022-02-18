The state offered inmates $25 to get a booster shot. Here’s how many got the jab

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 1,000 Hawaii inmates have taken advantage of a program that gives them a $25 incentive in exchange for getting a COVID booster shot.

The state Public Safety Department announced the program in January.

The incentive was in addition to $50 for inmates who got fully vaccinated.

The state said the payments are deposited into the inmate’s spendable trust account and a portion of the money is withdrawn for victim restitution.

As of Feb. 11, some 1,025 Hawaii inmates have gotten the booster through the incentive program.

