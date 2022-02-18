Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

State drops DUI charge against former UFC fighter BJ Penn

Linda Johnson was on a comeback when her life was cut short when she was beaten to death this week in Kapolei, allegedly by a mentally ill man.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:22 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has dropped the DUI and reckless driving charges against former UFC champion BJ Penn.

The dropped charges comes after a summons for Penn to appear in court went unserved.

The 43-year-old was arrested in Honokaa in January 2021 after officers found him driving under the influence of intoxicants.

The charges were dismissed without prejudice, which means prosecutors can refile them.

While Penn has not publicly addressed the case, he has been rallying support on social media for a possible run for governor. However, he has yet to officially file nomination papers.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police / File image
Suspect accused of murdering woman steps from police substation had just been released from cellblock
One of the many details revealed by police on Tuesday is that Tokuhara's mother was expecting...
Police: Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist left a trail of clues
Eric Thompson's mug shot
Man charged in alleged love triangle murder of acupuncturist free after posting $1M bail
Flames inched close to homes in Kailua-Kona Wednesday.
Evacuations lifted as firefighters contain large brush fire in Kailua-Kona
The man shot and killed in Waipahu on Sunday night has been identified as 27-year-old Aigofie...
Medical examiner identifies man fatally shot near Waipahu elementary school

Latest News

Pearl City murder suspect Scott DeAngelo made his first court appearance virtually on Thursday.
Murder suspect in connection with Pearl City fire makes first court appearance
The people who took care of the woman who was brutally murdered outside the Kapolei police...
Woman murdered outside Kapolei police station remembered for her ‘infectious personality’
Woman murdered outside Kapolei police station remembered for her ‘infectious personality’
Woman murdered outside Kapolei police station remembered for her ‘infectious personality’
The Debrief: Feb. 17, 2022
The Debrief: Feb. 17, 2022