State drops DUI charge against former UFC fighter BJ Penn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has dropped the DUI and reckless driving charges against former UFC champion BJ Penn.

The dropped charges comes after a summons for Penn to appear in court went unserved.

The 43-year-old was arrested in Honokaa in January 2021 after officers found him driving under the influence of intoxicants.

The charges were dismissed without prejudice, which means prosecutors can refile them.

While Penn has not publicly addressed the case, he has been rallying support on social media for a possible run for governor. However, he has yet to officially file nomination papers.

