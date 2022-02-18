Tributes
UH baseball begins season with series against Washington State

For just the third time in it’s history, the University of Hawaii baseball team will begin a new era under head coach Rich Hill.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:54 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Hill-era ‘Bows will begin the 2022 season with a four-game series against Washington State this weekend at Les Murakami Stadium.

UH meets Wazzu on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 6:35 p.m. Hawaii time, except on Sunday when they take the field at 1:05 p.m.

The Cougs last came to Manoa during the 2020 season with the two teams splitting the series at two games a piece.

This will be a revamped squad with 16 players departing the team via graduation or the transfer portal, however the team will feature 15 newcomers to the program.

The team also includes over 20 players from the 808, with eight of the nine initial starters coming from the islands.

Starting on the mound on Friday will be Pearl City’s Cade Halemanu, moving into the Friday Ace spot this year — Andy Archer is slotted to be the Saturday pitcher with Sunday and Monday’s starters not yet announced.

Friday night’s game is set to start at 6:35 p.m. Hawaii time — set to be televised on Spectrum Sports.

