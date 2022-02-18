Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Rainbow Warriors basketball downs UC San Diego 65-53 on the road

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:44 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors basketball team downed UC San Diego, 65-53 on Thursday night.

The ‘Bows improved to 13-8 overall on the road — this game does not count towards the Big West Conference standings.

Four Warriors scored in the double digits, led by Junior Madut who scored a game-high 16 points, along with Noel Coleman’s double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Hawaii is now on a two-game conference winnings streak and hopes to add to it with another road game on Saturday against UC Irvine.

Tip off against the Anteaters is set for 11:00 a.m. Hawaii time.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police / File image
Suspect accused of murdering woman steps from police substation had just been released from cellblock
One of the many details revealed by police on Tuesday is that Tokuhara's mother was expecting...
Police: Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist left a trail of clues
A patron fills out a contact tracing form at SkyBox Tap House in Waikiki after showing her...
Blangiardi: Safe Access Oahu program for eateries, gyms will likely be dropped in March
Eric Thompson's mug shot
Man charged in alleged love triangle murder of acupuncturist free after posting $1M bail
Flames inched close to homes in Kailua-Kona Wednesday.
Evacuations lifted as firefighters contain large brush fire in Kailua-Kona

Latest News

Wahine basketball falls short against UC San Diego, 62-60 in Manoa
No. 3 Warriors volleyball hosts No. 15 Lincoln Memorial this weekend
For just the third time in it’s history, the University of Hawaii baseball team will begin a...
UH baseball begins season with series against Washington State
For just the third time in it’s history, the University of Hawaii baseball team will begin a...
UH baseball begins season with series against Washington State