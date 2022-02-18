Rainbow Warriors basketball downs UC San Diego 65-53 on the road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors basketball team downed UC San Diego, 65-53 on Thursday night.

The ‘Bows improved to 13-8 overall on the road — this game does not count towards the Big West Conference standings.

Four Warriors scored in the double digits, led by Junior Madut who scored a game-high 16 points, along with Noel Coleman’s double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Hawaii is now on a two-game conference winnings streak and hopes to add to it with another road game on Saturday against UC Irvine.

Tip off against the Anteaters is set for 11:00 a.m. Hawaii time.

