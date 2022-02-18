Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Preschooler’s tip helps police locate missing man with Alzheimer’s

Officers pose with Ezekiel, a preschooler whose tip helped police locate a missing man with...
Officers pose with Ezekiel, a preschooler whose tip helped police locate a missing man with Alzheimer's disease.(Fayetteville Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A preschool student in Arkansas helped police locate a man with Alzheimer’s disease Wednesday.

Police in Fayetteville were searching for 65-year-old Tony Joab, a man with Alzheimer’s who left his home on foot in the morning and never returned. Officers knocked on doors in the area, hoping for any small tips or sightings of Joab. The area was getting dark, rainy, and officers were “running out of options,” they said.

Fayetteville police officers surprised Ezekiel the next day at school to say thank you.
Fayetteville police officers surprised Ezekiel the next day at school to say thank you.(Fayetteville Police Department)

When they knocked on his door, preschool student Ezekiel told officers he saw Joab walking through the woods during his recess at school earlier in the day.

With Ezekiel’s tip, officers started a search of that area of the woods and found Joab.

Police were searching for Tony Joab, a 65-year-old with Alzheimer's disease.
Police were searching for Tony Joab, a 65-year-old with Alzheimer's disease.(Fayetteville Police Department)

The following day, the police department thanked Ezekiel by surprising him at school. Officers credit Ezekiel for providing the “sole tip” that helped find Joab.

Ezekiel’s parents credit the officers who came to their door for not dismissing their son’s tip.

A police officer thanks Ezekiel for his helpful tip.
A police officer thanks Ezekiel for his helpful tip.(Fayetteville Police Department)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A patron fills out a contact tracing form at SkyBox Tap House in Waikiki after showing her...
Blangiardi: Safe Access Oahu program for eateries, gyms will likely be dropped in March
The people who took care of the woman who was brutally murdered outside the Kapolei police...
Woman murdered outside Kapolei police station remembered for her ‘infectious personality’
Murder suspect Eric Thompson will not be allowed to travel out of state starting next week...
Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist ordered to surrender passport
Honolulu Police / File image
Suspect accused of murdering woman steps from police substation had just been released from cellblock
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 16 new COVID fatalities, raising state’s death toll to 1,290

Latest News

Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell spoke on HNN Sunrise about his prioritizes if elected...
Former Mayor Kirk Caldwell wants to prioritize affordable housing in run for governor
Lee County Mosquito Control in Florida took a photo of a pile of 1 million mosquitos after...
Photo shows what 1 million mosquitos looks like
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Daunte Wright’s mom: Justice system ‘murdered’ son ‘all over again’
A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Ukrainian rebels evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisis
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
California bill modeled after Texas abortion law would allow citizens to enforce weapons ban