Open House: Fully renovated townhome and immaculate unit in Kaka'ako

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, great opportunity to own a 3-bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with 2 assigned parking stalls in Palehua Villas. This unit was fully renovated in 2020, adding cabinet storage space, tile backsplash and pass-through counters for an open concept. Other renovations include upgraded floors, paint, light fixtures, cabinets, toilets, vanities, ceiling fans, appliances, water heater, and washer and dryer. With low maintenance fees and an on-site resident manager, this is the perfect place to call home

Next up, this Kakaako unit in the Symphony Honolulu is immaculate and ready to move in. This three bedroom, two bath is near downtown and Chinatown for great shopping, restaurants, and even sandy beaches. From this high floor, experience panoramic views of ocean, city, and mountains. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets from your spacious balcony. This unit features a laundry room, floor to ceiling windows, high ceiling height, immaculate hardwood flooring. Gourmet kitchen boasts European cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and an oversized island with quality Quartz countertop. There are motorized solar shades found in each room, and the master walk-in closet and double sink vanity is a plus. Enjoy the lower maintenance fees, side by side parking stalls and yes, pets allowed. Welcome Home to convenience!

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank!

