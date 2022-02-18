Tributes
No. 3 Warriors volleyball hosts No. 15 Lincoln Memorial this weekend

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:34 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team continues their homestand with a three-match series against Lincoln Memorial this weekend.

The defending National Champions meet the Railsplitters on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with first serve set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii, however Sunday’s match is set for 5:00 pm.

UH is coming off of a three-match sweep over Long Island last weekend, losing just one set to the Sharks over the entire weekend.

LMU comes to Manoa as one of only two undefeated teams remaining in Division I-II volleyball.

The two teams have met four times previously with Hawaii winning all four of the last meetings.

First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Friday — that game will not be televised, but the last two will be on Spectrum Sports.

