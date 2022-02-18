Murder suspect in connection with Pearl City fire makes first court appearance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of murdering a man found dead in a Pearl City fire made his first court appearance on Thursday.

Scott DeAngelo appeared in court virtually from OCCC. He is accused of killing Desmond Cox, who was found dead in an apartment fire last week.

He is still bandaged for injuries he apparently sustained from jumping from a unit on the fourth floor. That’s where DeAngelo allegedly stabbed Cox in the neck, then set the unit on fire.

Witness said they heard screams of agony and later saw DeAngelo holding a gun to his head while telling people to get away. They say he took off in the victim’s SUV before he was later found in Laie.

DeAngelo’s bail is set at $500,000.

He’s due back in court in a week.

