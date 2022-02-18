Man accused of beating woman to death outside Kapolei police station charged

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of beating a woman to death outside the Kapolei police station has been charged.

Michael Armstrong is expected in court Friday on a charge of murder.

Armstrong is accused of using a tree stump to attack 48-year-old Linda Johnson Tuesday night.

Armstrong had been arrested the day before the attack for allegedly hitting a police officer.

Sources say prosecutors declined to charge Armstrong with felony assault, so he was released pending investigation.

The officer working inside the Kapolei station at the security desk apparently could not see the attack until it was too late.

Armstrong remains in custody on $1 million bail.

