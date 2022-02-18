Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man accused of beating woman to death outside Kapolei police station charged

Your top local headlines for Feb. 18, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:08 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of beating a woman to death outside the Kapolei police station has been charged.

Michael Armstrong is expected in court Friday on a charge of murder.

Armstrong is accused of using a tree stump to attack 48-year-old Linda Johnson Tuesday night.

Armstrong had been arrested the day before the attack for allegedly hitting a police officer.

Woman murdered outside Kapolei police station remembered for her ‘infectious personality’

Sources say prosecutors declined to charge Armstrong with felony assault, so he was released pending investigation.

The officer working inside the Kapolei station at the security desk apparently could not see the attack until it was too late.

Armstrong remains in custody on $1 million bail.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A patron fills out a contact tracing form at SkyBox Tap House in Waikiki after showing her...
Blangiardi: Safe Access Oahu program for eateries, gyms will likely be dropped in March
The people who took care of the woman who was brutally murdered outside the Kapolei police...
Woman murdered outside Kapolei police station remembered for her ‘infectious personality’
Murder suspect Eric Thompson will not be allowed to travel out of state starting next week...
Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist ordered to surrender passport
Honolulu Police / File image
Suspect accused of murdering woman steps from police substation had just been released from cellblock
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 16 new COVID fatalities, raising state’s death toll to 1,290

Latest News

Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell spoke on HNN Sunrise about his prioritizes if elected...
Former Mayor Kirk Caldwell wants to prioritize affordable housing in run for governor
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell wants to prioritize affordable housing in run for governor
Former lawmakers J. Kalani English and Ty Cullen are now both out of the legislature and facing...
Lawmakers consider anti-corruption measures in wake of bribery scandal
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 6 a.m. (Feb. 18, 2022)