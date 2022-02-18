Tributes
In-person visitation to resume for Hawaii inmates at Arizona facility

By Tori DeJournett
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:13 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Families of Hawaii inmates incarcerated at an Arizona facility will soon be able to visit them in person again.

The new visitation police at Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Ariz. takes effect. Feb. 28.

“The Department of Public Safety has been in discussion with Saguaro officials, and we feel it is safe to resume visitation there as long as the families and inmates follow the added COVID-19 safety measures,” Corrections Deputy Director Tommy Johnson said, in a news release.

Visitors must call Saguaro to schedule visits and must schedule the visit at least seven days in advance.

In addition, here are Saguaro Correctional Center COVID-19 safety measures:

  • Inmates must be fully vaccinated, including booster shots.
  • Visitors do not have to be vaccinated, but must show proof of a negative COVID test result (Antigen or PCR) taken within 24 hours of the visit. No home tests will be accepted.
  • Masks must be worn at all times.
  • The visitation areas will be sanitized between each visit session.

