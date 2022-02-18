On the hunt for Girl Scout cookies? You’re in luck, they’re back in the 808

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 500,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies were distributed to more than 100 girl scout troops across the state on Thursday.

Many girls from coast to coast embark on their Girl Scout journey each year to reach their cookie goal.

“They go to Cookie University to learn everything. Some of the top female leaders in Hawaii are actually presenters and came to the event,” Chief Executive Officer Shari Chang said. “This is one of the most important programs because this is where the girls learn business skills.”

The program’s mission is to build on these girls’ courage, confidence and character.

With Girl Scout Cookie season in full swing, make sure to keep a lookout for a new cookie called “Adventurefuls” — a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel creme in the middle.

To find a Girl Scout Cookie booth location near you, click here.

