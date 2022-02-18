Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

On the hunt for Girl Scout cookies? You’re in luck, they’re back in the 808

U.S. casinos took in $53 billion last year, more than 21% higher than the previous best year.
By Tori DeJournett
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:11 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 500,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies were distributed to more than 100 girl scout troops across the state on Thursday.

Many girls from coast to coast embark on their Girl Scout journey each year to reach their cookie goal.

“They go to Cookie University to learn everything. Some of the top female leaders in Hawaii are actually presenters and came to the event,” Chief Executive Officer Shari Chang said. “This is one of the most important programs because this is where the girls learn business skills.”

The program’s mission is to build on these girls’ courage, confidence and character.

With Girl Scout Cookie season in full swing, make sure to keep a lookout for a new cookie called “Adventurefuls” — a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel creme in the middle.

To find a Girl Scout Cookie booth location near you, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police / File image
Suspect accused of murdering woman steps from police substation had just been released from cellblock
One of the many details revealed by police on Tuesday is that Tokuhara's mother was expecting...
Police: Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist left a trail of clues
Eric Thompson's mug shot
Man charged in alleged love triangle murder of acupuncturist free after posting $1M bail
Flames inched close to homes in Kailua-Kona Wednesday.
Evacuations lifted as firefighters contain large brush fire in Kailua-Kona
The man shot and killed in Waipahu on Sunday night has been identified as 27-year-old Aigofie...
Medical examiner identifies man fatally shot near Waipahu elementary school

Latest News

Murder suspect Eric Thompson will not be allowed to travel out of state starting next week...
Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist ordered to surrender passport
Huge fuel storage tanks at Red Hill have been a community concern for years. (Image: Navy)
Federal bill that includes $100M for emptying Red Hill fuel tanks to be signed into law
HNN file
Despite low supply, many gay and bisexual men in Hawaii still can’t be blood donors
Families of Hawaii inmates incarcerated at an Arizona facility will soon be able to visit them...
In-person visitation to resume for Hawaii inmates at Arizona facility