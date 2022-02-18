Tributes
Hawaii sees 485 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths

Lab testing / file image
Lab testing / file image
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:14 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Friday reported 485 new coronavirus cases.

This brings the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 233,640.

Meanwhile, the state also reported two additional fatalities, raising the death toll to 1,292.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 8,641 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

