Forecast: Slower winds taking over, more showers likely for the Big Island

Forecast: Lighter winds taking over, more showers likely for the Big Island
Forecast: Lighter winds taking over, more showers likely for the Big Island
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds will continue through Friday, along with clouds and showers favoring the windward and mauka areas. Increased shower activity will continue over the Big Island due to a nearby upper level feature. Winds will shift out of the north-northeast over the weekend, with the best rainfall chances remaining over and around the Big Island.

A pair of moderate northwest swells are expected from Friday through the weekend. The first swell will begin to arrive sometime during the day on Friday and will be followed by a slightly larger northwest swell on Saturday. An east wind swell is expected to slowly drop over the weekend while south shores drop back to small levels.

