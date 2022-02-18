Despite low supply, many gay and bisexual men in Hawaii still can’t be blood donors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of the LGBTQ community are frustrated that gay and bisexual men must abstain from sex for a year in order to give blood in Hawaii.

The Blood Bank of Hawaii has yet to adopt a less restrictive policy rolled out nearly two years ago, but LGBTQ residents add even those rules unfairly stigmatize the community.

For years, LGBTQ advocates have protested a rule that gay and bisexual men can’t give blood unless they’ve abstained from sex for a year.

In April 2020, the FDA changed the period of abstinence to three months. The Blood Bank of Hawaii said in a statement that it supports the change. but are still in the process of transitioning.

“It’s such an urgent need for blood, you’d think they’ll move faster,” said state Rep. Adrian Tam.

Tam co-founded the LGBTQ Equality Caucus last month to discuss discrimination felt by members of the community.

“I don’t want to disparage the local blood bank because they’ve done a lot of good work,” Tam said.

“However, I do hope they follow the FDA guidelines of three months instead of 12 months, because there are hundreds of individuals who are ready to donate blood, especially when there’s this urgency.”

Earlier this year, the Blood Bank of Hawaii said they were grappling with critically low supplies of blood.

Tam said even the new FDA rule promotes a bad stigma.

“It sends a message that their blood is not worthy,” Tam said. “Even though they frequently test this blood before it’s even put into the ban.”

The Blood Bank of Hawaii’s website says “based on activities associated with an increased risk of exposure to infectious agents, men who have had sex with men are eligible to donate blood one year after last sexual contact.”

The website also says women are held to the same rule if they have had sexual activity with men who have had sex with men.

But the LGBTQ community said the policy is outdated.

Jacob Schafer is an epidemiologist with the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center and said there is no reason he shouldn’t be able to give blood. He said that in the 1980s and 90s it was understandable that the FDA had a ban for all gay and bisexual men.

“A that time, it made a lot of sense to discourage high-risk groups from donating blood in order to keep our blood supply safe,” Schafer said.

“But that was 30 years ago. There have been these incredible advances in medical science laboratory science blood screening technology that every single pint of donated blood, every unit of donated blood, is screened for infectious diseases, including HIV and other blood-borne pathogens.

He said the screening ensures the blood supply is “some of the safest in the world.”

The other large donation center on the island at Tripler Medical Facility adopted the three-month rule back in July 2020.

Meanwhile, the Blood Bank of Hawaii said it has no timeline for when the new policy will go into effect.

“Due to the pressing needs of the pandemic, combined with the numerous complex system and procedural updates that need to be submitted and approved prior to implementation, the project is moving forward but still underway,” the Blood Bank of Hawaii said, in a statement.

Schafer hopes the FDA would consider lifting that rule, too. But in the meantime, he encourages people to give blood, especially since so many can’t.

“Please, please donate blood right now if you’re eligible,” Schafer said.

“Even if it’s on behalf of maybe some of your colleagues or brothers or sisters or neighbors that are currently not eligible to do so. I hope that very soon this ban will be overturned.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.