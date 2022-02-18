Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Deputy sheriff who was fired after nearly 40 years of service files wrongful termination suit

An award-winning deputy sheriff is suing the state Department of Public Safety, alleging he was wrongfully terminated.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:51 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An award-winning deputy sheriff is suing the state Department of Public Safety, alleging he was wrongfully terminated.

In the lawsuit, deputy Sheriff Tommy Cayetano alleged that former DPS Director Nolan Espinda fired him in 2020 ― despite having 38 years of service without any disciplinary actions.

The suit also alleges that an internal affair investigation found no wrongdoing.

“When I first heard about it I was shocked,” said his attorney Mark Kawata.

“I said ‘hey, what the heck,’ how could the management say that this man who has been a loyal dedicated employee for so many years deserve termination.”

The DPS began investigating Cayetano for alleged misconduct after he testified in the public corruption trial of Katherine and Louis Kealoha in 2019.

On the stand, he admitted that in 2011 he used state vehicles while on duty to transport Katherine’s uncle Gerard Puana to meet with her while he was in custody.

An arbitrator gave Cayetano back his job with back pay last year, saying the DPS didn’t include interviews of any witnesses and that Cayetano was conducting his duties in assisting another law enforcement agency.

Cayetano’s lawyer said he’s still suing for emotional distress and damage to his reputation.

“I don’t think there was anything that suggested any kind of misconduct previously. This guy did his job really well,” Kawata said.

Cayetano has been recognized several times for handling dangerous situations and for handling difficult courtroom security assignments.

Along the way, he’s picked up a famous ally.

“I was extremely upset when this happened to him and I knew he would be vindicated,” said celebrity bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman.

Chapman even included him several times in his reality show Dog the Bounty Hunter.

“I always have counted on Tommy Cayetano. He’s a good person, absolutely a terrific human being. Very, very honest,” said Chapman.

DPS officials declined comment because the suit is still pending.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police / File image
Suspect accused of murdering woman steps from police substation had just been released from cellblock
One of the many details revealed by police on Tuesday is that Tokuhara's mother was expecting...
Police: Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist left a trail of clues
Eric Thompson's mug shot
Man charged in alleged love triangle murder of acupuncturist free after posting $1M bail
Flames inched close to homes in Kailua-Kona Wednesday.
Evacuations lifted as firefighters contain large brush fire in Kailua-Kona
The man shot and killed in Waipahu on Sunday night has been identified as 27-year-old Aigofie...
Medical examiner identifies man fatally shot near Waipahu elementary school

Latest News

HNN file
Despite low supply, many gay and bisexual men in Hawaii still can’t be blood donors
The people who took care of the woman who was brutally murdered outside the Kapolei police...
Woman murdered outside Kapolei police station remembered for her ‘infectious personality’
Deputy sheriff who was fired after nearly 40 years of service files wrongful termination suit
Deputy sheriff who was fired after nearly 40 years of service files wrongful termination suit
Despite low supply, many gay and bisexual men in Hawaii still can’t be blood donors
Despite low supply, many gay and bisexual men in Hawaii still can’t be blood donors