Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Federal bill that includes $100M for emptying Red Hill fuel tanks to be signed into law

U.S. casinos took in $53 billion last year, more than 21% higher than the previous best year.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:36 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Thursday that provides federal funding to defuel the Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility.

The bill now heads to the president and is set to become law.

The measure was authored by Sen. Brian Schatz and also directs the Department of Defense to comply with the state’s emergency public health order.

The legislation includes $400 million for the Red Hill water contamination crisis with $100 million of that to be specifically allotted to removing the fuel tanks.

This comes as many military families on Oahu are still displaced after the Navy’s water system was contaminated with fuel back in November. Furthermore, the Navy’s underground storage tanks hold 180 million gallons of fuel just 100 feet above a main aquifer.

Schatz said the funding is included in a critical spending bill and represents just the first round of possible funding to defuel the underground fuel storage facility. He said he is working with the White House and congressional leaders to secure additional funding.

“We now have the funding to defuel, and Congress has made its position clear: It’s time for the DoD to drain the tanks and follow the state’s order,” said Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “We still have more work to do, but we are making progress.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police / File image
Suspect accused of murdering woman steps from police substation had just been released from cellblock
One of the many details revealed by police on Tuesday is that Tokuhara's mother was expecting...
Police: Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist left a trail of clues
Eric Thompson's mug shot
Man charged in alleged love triangle murder of acupuncturist free after posting $1M bail
Flames inched close to homes in Kailua-Kona Wednesday.
Evacuations lifted as firefighters contain large brush fire in Kailua-Kona
The man shot and killed in Waipahu on Sunday night has been identified as 27-year-old Aigofie...
Medical examiner identifies man fatally shot near Waipahu elementary school

Latest News

Murder suspect Eric Thompson will not be allowed to travel out of state starting next week...
Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist ordered to surrender passport
Many girls from coast to coast embark on their Girl Scout journey each year to reach their...
On the hunt for Girl Scout cookies? You’re in luck, they’re back in the 808
HNN file
Despite low supply, many gay and bisexual men in Hawaii still can’t be blood donors
Families of Hawaii inmates incarcerated at an Arizona facility will soon be able to visit them...
In-person visitation to resume for Hawaii inmates at Arizona facility