Suspects sought amid uptick in burglaries at UH-Manoa

A man and woman wearing masks, backpacks and shorts were caught on camera during a recent burglary at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:04 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are on the hunt for burglary suspects caught on camera at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and UH authorities warn that burglaries are on the rise.

In one incident Feb. 3, two suspects wearing masks, backpacks and shorts were caught on camera breaking into Saunders Hall. Last week, video captured suspects taking tools from Bilger Hall.

“We’re asking the public if you do recognize these individuals please report it to the police,” said UH spokesperson Moanikeala Nabarro.

UH statistics show burglaries are on the rise. There were 10 in 2018, but 39 in 2020.

“This is something that the university for takes very seriously,” said Nabarro.

UH is required to report its crime statistics. Now that UH is back to in-person learning this semester, there are more people walking around and students hope that deters criminal activity.

UH officials say they also expect the number of incidents to go down as more students come back to campus. They say if multiple people have access to a storage room or office, make sure everyone follows the same protocols for keeping the area secure.

