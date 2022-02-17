Meet the Honolulu Zoo’s newest resident: Mara the teenage hippo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Zoo has welcomed a new resident: Mara the hippo!

The hippopotamus arrived from the Los Angeles Zoo on Wednesday, complete with a police escort because of the heavy load.

Zoo officials say Mara, a female, is 18 years old and weighs about 3,600 pounds.

Her new home at the zoo will be in the African Savanna exhibit.

The hippopotamus is listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as a “vulnerable” animal. Little known fact: Hippos are the third-largest land mammal in the world.

They have an average life expectancy of up to 50 years.

A native of Africa, hippos are mostly herbivorous, have wide-opening mouths with canine tusks and are capable of running 19 mph over short distances.

Louise, the zoo’s current resident hippo, is 30 years old.

