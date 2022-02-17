Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Meet the Honolulu Zoo’s newest resident: Mara the teenage hippo

The Honolulu City Council is calling for a special meeting to discuss the Red Hill fuel storage facility.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:28 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Zoo has welcomed a new resident: Mara the hippo!

The hippopotamus arrived from the Los Angeles Zoo on Wednesday, complete with a police escort because of the heavy load.

Zoo officials say Mara, a female, is 18 years old and weighs about 3,600 pounds.

Her new home at the zoo will be in the African Savanna exhibit.

The hippopotamus is listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as a “vulnerable” animal. Little known fact: Hippos are the third-largest land mammal in the world.

They have an average life expectancy of up to 50 years.

A native of Africa, hippos are mostly herbivorous, have wide-opening mouths with canine tusks and are capable of running 19 mph over short distances.

Louise, the zoo’s current resident hippo, is 30 years old.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Thompson's mug shot
Man charged in alleged love triangle murder of acupuncturist free after posting $1M bail
Honolulu Police / File image
Woman dies following gruesome attack right outside Kapolei police station
One of the many details revealed by police on Tuesday is that Tokuhara's mother was expecting...
Police: Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist left a trail of clues
The man shot and killed in Waipahu on Sunday night has been identified as 27-year-old Aigofie...
Medical examiner identifies man fatally shot near Waipahu elementary school
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase

Latest News

Flames inched close to homes in Kailua-Kona Wednesday.
Evacuations lifted as firefighters contain large brush fire in Kailua-Kona
A man was stranded overnight on the northern Mokulua Island after his kayak was swept away.
HFD rescues man stranded on Mokulua Island after kayak swept away
Jesani Carter and Jordan Ruby were arrested in connection with the deadly incident.
2 men accused of fatally shooting Hawaii woman in Las Vegas plead not guilty
Honolulu Police / File image
Woman dies following gruesome attack right outside Kapolei police station