Iolani Palace is getting illuminated with artwork depicting Hawaiian legacy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flowers and trees are dancing across the facade of Iolani Palace in celebration of the 2022 Hawaii Triennial.

The digital projection on the royal residence is part of the more than three-month long celebration presented by the local nonprofit Hawaii Contemporary.

Some 43 artists and collectives are creating exhibitions and displays at various locations, including the Honolulu Museum of Art, Bishop Museum and Foster Botanical Garden.

Artist Jennifer Steinkamp is behind the display at Iolani Palace, which pays homage to Queen Liliuokalani’s Royal Flower Garden in Pauoa.

“One of the many stories that we grow up learning is the story of the queen, the story of the kingdom and the story of the overthrow,” said Drew Kahuaina Broderick, HT22 Associate Curator. “Through flowers and through beauty in a way that allows us to have a different kind of conversation, one that isn’t necessarily explicitly political.”

Public tours at the Iolani Palace exhibition will be held on Thursday.

