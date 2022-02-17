Tributes
Hilo man indicted for alleged sexual assault of a minor

By HNN Staff
Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo grand jury indicted a 25-year-old man Wednesday with six offenses involving sexual assault of a minor.

Prosecutors said Daniel Harris-Rivera is accused of sexually assaulting a girl who is under the age of 14.

Hawaii County’s Office of the Prosecuting Attorney said the alleged assault happened over a span of three years between 2018 to 2021.

Officials said Harris-Rivera was released after posting $220,000 bail.

If convicted of two or more felonies, he could face a life sentence.

