Hilo man indicted for alleged sexual assault of a minor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo grand jury indicted a 25-year-old man Wednesday with six offenses involving sexual assault of a minor.

Prosecutors said Daniel Harris-Rivera is accused of sexually assaulting a girl who is under the age of 14.

Hawaii County’s Office of the Prosecuting Attorney said the alleged assault happened over a span of three years between 2018 to 2021.

Officials said Harris-Rivera was released after posting $220,000 bail.

If convicted of two or more felonies, he could face a life sentence.

