HFD rescues man stranded on Mokulua Island after kayak swept away

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters rescued a kayaker who was stranded overnight on the northern Mokulua Island.

Officials said the 29-year-old man had left Kailua Beach Park for the island at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

When the man arrived on the island, he had left his kayak on the shore to take break, but after 20 minutes discovered the kayak had been swept away.

HFD said they received a call from the stranded kayaker at around 2 a.m.

Firefighters said they arrived at the island about 30 minutes later and found him shining his cell phone light. The man was then airlifted off the island and back to safety.

Officials said the man was not injured.

