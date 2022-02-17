Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

HFD investigates cause of 2-alarm building fire in airport industrial area

A mentally ill homeless man is accused of murder moments after police set him free.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:19 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department said it is investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire in the airport industrial area Wednesday night.

Officials said the blaze happened at around 8 p.m. on Ualena Street inside a two-story commercial building.

Upon arrival, firefighters said heavy smoke and flames were emanating from the structure and a search for occupants was conducted on both floors. Officials said no one was inside and no injuries were reported.

HFD said the fire was extinguished just before 8:50 p.m.

Officials said it is unknown whether or not the building was equipped with smoke alarms or fire sprinklers and that damage estimates are pending.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Thompson's mug shot
Man charged in alleged love triangle murder of acupuncturist free after posting $1M bail
Honolulu Police / File image
Suspect accused of murdering woman steps from police substation had just been released from cellblock
One of the many details revealed by police on Tuesday is that Tokuhara's mother was expecting...
Police: Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist left a trail of clues
The man shot and killed in Waipahu on Sunday night has been identified as 27-year-old Aigofie...
Medical examiner identifies man fatally shot near Waipahu elementary school
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase

Latest News

State House, Senate clash over when to reopen Capitol building to the public
State House, Senate clash over when to reopen Capitol building to the public
State House, Senate clash over when to reopen Capitol building to the public
There’s no shortage of travel websites that offer bookings, reviews, recommendations, and...
What the Tech: Caught the travel bug? Check out these sites to find the best deals
The digital projection is part of the more than 3-month long Hawaii Triennial 2022 Celebration.
Iolani Palace is getting illuminated with artwork depicting Hawaiian legacy