HFD investigates cause of 2-alarm building fire in airport industrial area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department said it is investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire in the airport industrial area Wednesday night.

Officials said the blaze happened at around 8 p.m. on Ualena Street inside a two-story commercial building.

Upon arrival, firefighters said heavy smoke and flames were emanating from the structure and a search for occupants was conducted on both floors. Officials said no one was inside and no injuries were reported.

HFD said the fire was extinguished just before 8:50 p.m.

Officials said it is unknown whether or not the building was equipped with smoke alarms or fire sprinklers and that damage estimates are pending.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

