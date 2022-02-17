Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 16 new COVID fatalities, raising state’s death toll to 1,290

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.(Hawaii Department of Health)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:01 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Thursday reported 16 new coronavirus fatalities, raising the state’s death toll to 1,290.

Meanwhile, the state also confirmed 650 new infections.

This brings the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 233,155.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 9,317 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police / File image
Suspect accused of murdering woman steps from police substation had just been released from cellblock
One of the many details revealed by police on Tuesday is that Tokuhara's mother was expecting...
Police: Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist left a trail of clues
Eric Thompson's mug shot
Man charged in alleged love triangle murder of acupuncturist free after posting $1M bail
Flames inched close to homes in Kailua-Kona Wednesday.
Evacuations lifted as firefighters contain large brush fire in Kailua-Kona
The man shot and killed in Waipahu on Sunday night has been identified as 27-year-old Aigofie...
Medical examiner identifies man fatally shot near Waipahu elementary school

Latest News

U.S. casinos won big in 2021, their best year ever
U.S. casinos won big in 2021, their best year ever
Thursday forecast
Forecast: Pleasant conditions continue, but heavy rain possible for some areas
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 6 a.m. (Feb. 17, 2022)
The Hawaiian Electric Company is replacing a pole that got knocked down on South Beretania...
Crash involving city bus knocks down pole on South Beretania St.