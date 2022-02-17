Hawaii reports 16 new COVID fatalities, raising state’s death toll to 1,290

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Thursday reported 16 new coronavirus fatalities, raising the state’s death toll to 1,290.

Meanwhile, the state also confirmed 650 new infections.

This brings the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 233,155.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 9,317 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.