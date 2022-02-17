Tributes
Forecast: Pleasant conditions continue, but heavy rain possible for some areas

Thursday forecast
Thursday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:44 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate northeast to east trade winds will continue through Friday, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations.

A few heavy showers and thunderstorms will remain possible over the eastern end of the state through tonight due to an upper low in the area.

Winds will shift out of the north-northeast direction over the weekend, with the best rainfall chances remaining over and around the Big Island.

A high surf advisory has been extended through Thursday morning for the north- and west-facing shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu, and Molokai, for north-facing shores of Maui, and for west-facing shores of the Big Island.

A below-advisory-level northwest swell is due Friday night.

The current south swell will slowly drop tonight.

