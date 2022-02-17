Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Despite changing policies elsewhere, Hawaii public schools are sticking to mask mandate

School districts around the country are dropping mask requirements. But Hawaii’s Education Department said there are no plans to change their masking policies.
By Samie Solina
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:04 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - School districts around the country are dropping mask requirements. But Hawaii’s Education Department said there are no plans to change their masking policies.

In a newsletter, the DOE said that they are following the guidelines of the state Department of Health, which is aligned with the CDC’s guidelines.

And parents appear to support that approach.

At Kahala Elementary on Wednesday, several parents said they want to see masks kept on.

“You get used to it and it’s more safety,” said Wei Huang, a parent.

But Mohamed Doma said that if the CDC approves, he would not mind maskless classes.

“Most of the kids are now vaccinated,” Doma said.

Doma’s 8-year-old son, however, disagrees with his dad.

“I will still leave my mask on,” said Kai Doma. “Then I would feel safer.”

A few parents, though, think it’s time.

“I think that inside the room they can take off the mask, it’s better for the kids, you know?” said parent Lyli Ntuyen.

Rowena Bonilla’s son would certainly benefit from seeing faces, but she is still worried if all the students are not vaccinated.

“Being a deaf child, it’s very important to see teachers with lip reading and everything,” she said.

Shirley Yamauchi, an eighth grade teacher, said wants to keep the face coverings.

“I would for me, because I am respiratory compromised,” Yamauchi said. “But everybody is different.”

On Monday, Iolani School returned to optional mask-wearing outdoors for some grade levels. They said that with cases going down and weekly pool testing, they felt good about the decision.

“If we continue to see very nearly zero positive cases, we will further lessen our PPE policy for both the Upper and Lower Schools in the weeks to come with the goal of entirely optional use at some point in the near future,” Tim Cottrell, head of school, said in a statement.

While epidemiologist DeWolfe Miller said optional mask-wearing outdoors can be safe in many instances, classrooms are simply too risky without them.

“This virus just like other respiratory viruses, it really is transmissible among the younger age groups,” said Miller. “And if you want to keep your kids safe, that’s what you should do.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Thompson's mug shot
Man charged in alleged love triangle murder of acupuncturist free after posting $1M bail
Honolulu Police / File image
Suspect accused of murdering woman steps from police substation had just been released from cellblock
One of the many details revealed by police on Tuesday is that Tokuhara's mother was expecting...
Police: Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist left a trail of clues
The man shot and killed in Waipahu on Sunday night has been identified as 27-year-old Aigofie...
Medical examiner identifies man fatally shot near Waipahu elementary school
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase

Latest News

Daniel Harris-Rivera
Hilo man indicted for alleged sexual assault of a minor
There’s no shortage of travel websites that offer bookings, reviews, recommendations, and...
What the Tech: Caught the travel bug? Check out these sites to find the best deals
February is typically the peak of humpback whale season across Hawaiian waters and a sizable...
As humpback whale season nears peak in Hawaii, animals face growing number of threats
Honolulu Police / File image
Suspect accused of murdering woman steps from police substation had just been released from cellblock