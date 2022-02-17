Crash involving city bus knocks down pole on South Beretania St.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian Electric Company is replacing a pole that got knocked down on South Beretania Street following a crash involving a city bus early Thursday.

It happened just after 1 a.m. near Central Union Church.

HECO said more than 450 customers were affected, but power has been restored to most customers. About 30 will remain without power until the pole is replaced.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Officials estimate it could take up to eight hours before work is completed.

This story will be updated.

