As humpback whale season nears peak in Hawaii, animals face growing number of threats

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - February is typically the peak of humpback whale season across Hawaiian waters and a sizable crowd swims to the state.

That means this time of year is also a busy period for NOAA’s Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary team.

“We estimate it’s somewhere between 10,000 and 12,000 (whales) or so come to the Hawaiian islands each year,” said Marc Lammers, a research ecologist with the team.

“Any given moment though, it’s probably less than that because humpback whales kind of come and go over the course of the season.”

Each year, the massive mammals face a number of threats such as ship strikes and marine debris, which can lead to entanglement.

Ed Lyman, who has helped protect Hawaii’s humpbacks over the last 30 years, keeps track.

“I think it’s over 15,000 feet of measurable line we’ve gotten off whales,” Lyman said. “So those are really good numbers.”

The team’s latest rescue came this past Monday in waters off Maui involving a mother whale and her calf. Crews spent six hours freeing the mom from 550-feet of line, which was wrapped around her head and body.

“We were very methodical, very patient,” Lyman explained. “We didn’t want to stress her out anymore. We kind of tried to let her know what we were up to as much as we could and kind of bided our time until that opportunity arose where she came up close enough to the boat.”

Over the years, NOAA’s team has noticed changing threats such as climate change and increased pollution, which underscores the importance of knowing that every set of lost line could be fatal.

“Local fishing gear is becoming more of an issue, particularly when people put out moorings that technically are illegal,” Lammers said.

“So the whales sometimes get wrapped up in those, particularly younger whales. They’re very curious and sometimes they may start to play with some of the gear or the floats.”

Those who spot any marine wildlife in distress are advised to contact NOAA’s hotline at 888-256-9840.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.