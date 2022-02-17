Forget ‘Where’s Waldo?’ Can you spot the red surfboard?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Did you ever play “I Spy” as kid? Well here’s your chance to dust off your scavenger hunt skills.

A video posted on YouTube by I Spy Zen challenges viewers to spot various objects in drone footage shot over Waikiki, Lahaina, Kihei and Diamond Head.

Some of the prompts include finding a black and white dog, a caution sign, a red surfboard and even a blue outrigger.

The YouTube page has been uploading these scavenger hunt videos since last year, featuring locations across Canada.

If you’d like to give this scavenger hunt a try, click here.

