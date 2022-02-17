Tributes
Blangiardi: Safe Access Oahu program for eateries, gyms will likely be dropped in March

By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:15 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is poised to drop vaccine-or-test requirements for patrons of restaurants, bars gyms, movie theaters and other venues in early March, the mayor said Thursday.

The city’s Safe Access Oahu program launched in September, and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi told Hawaii News Now that he’s unlikely to extend the emergency order when it expires March 5.

“The only thing we have right now from the city is Safe Access Oahu and we think we are going to sunset that somewhere in the middle of March when our proclamation expires,” he said.

“We are not quite out of this. We just want to just get a little bit further before we make that call,” Blangiardi added. “We are pretty close, we are very close.”

Safe Access Oahu requires residents and visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to patronize a restaurant, bar, gym, movie theater or arcade.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

