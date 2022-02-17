Tributes
2 men accused of fatally shooting Hawaii woman in Las Vegas plead not guilty

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:45 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The two men accused of fatally shooting a Hawaii woman in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

Jordan Ruby, 18, and Jesani Carter, 20, allegedly tried to rob 66-year-old Clarice Yamaguchi and her husband at Fashion Show Mall. Officials said during the robbery, Yamaguchi was shot and killed in broad daylight.

The two men are also accused of killing another person at a separate location later that day.

Ruby and Carter face two murder charges.

Prosecutors said they intend to seek the death penalty.

