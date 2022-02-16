Woman in critical condition following attack outside Kapolei Police Station
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:02 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a woman is in critical condition after she was attacked outside of the Kapolei Police Station.
First responders rushed the victim in her 40′s to the hospital at around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
No details were released about a suspect, and so far, there have been no arrests.
This story will be updated.
