Woman in critical condition following attack outside Kapolei Police Station

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a woman is in critical condition after she was attacked outside of the Kapolei Police Station.

First responders rushed the victim in her 40′s to the hospital at around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

No details were released about a suspect, and so far, there have been no arrests.

This story will be updated.

