Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Woman in critical condition following attack outside Kapolei Police Station

Police reveal the evidence that led them to Waipahu murder suspect Eric Thompson, who is accused of murdering an acupuncturist who had an affair with his wife.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:02 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a woman is in critical condition after she was attacked outside of the Kapolei Police Station.

First responders rushed the victim in her 40′s to the hospital at around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

No details were released about a suspect, and so far, there have been no arrests.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Thompson's mug shot
Man charged in alleged love triangle murder of acupuncturist free after posting $1M bail
HPD is investigating after a man was found dead in Waipahu late Sunday.
Gunman in fatal late-night shooting in Waipahu remains on the run
The Intermediate Court of Appeals on Friday set aside a lower court ruling ordering Dr....
Hilo’s ‘welfare doctor’ vindicated after winning legal battle over Medicaid payments
Wesley and Barbara Chock have watched their daughter skate ever since she was 5 years old, but...
Proud parents of Olympic silver medalist with Hawaii ties recount ‘thrilling’ performance
Hawaii News Now File Image
Prosecutors: Man used investment scheme to swindle $2.5M from victims

Latest News

The man shot and killed in Waipahu on Sunday night has been identified as 27-year-old Aigofie...
Medical examiner identifies man fatally shot near Waipahu elementary school
NOAA officials freed an entangled whale off Maui.
NOAA teams free mother whale from 550 feet of marine debris off Maui
With coronavirus cases on the decline, experts say the state is moving to a different point in...
As the Omicron surge subsides, experts ponder what’s next in the pandemic
Angela Keen with Dr. Jason Keifer of Brain Health Hawaii.
Battling long-haul COVID, some turn to magnetic brain treatment for relief