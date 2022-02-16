Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

US wins gold, silver in Olympic ski slopestyle event

United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter...
United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.(Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:29 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he completely stopped his rotation mid-air and went the other direction.

Hall’s opening run earned a score of 90.01 and it stood up throughout the competition. His teammate Nick Goepper turned in a creative run on his second pass to earn silver.

Jesper Tjader of Sweden took home bronze.

The Americans have now earned six of nine Olympic medals since the event made its debut in 2014. Goepper has three of them, including silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and bronze from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Thompson's mug shot
Man charged in alleged love triangle murder of acupuncturist free after posting $1M bail
HPD is investigating after a man was found dead in Waipahu late Sunday.
Gunman in fatal late-night shooting in Waipahu remains on the run
The Intermediate Court of Appeals on Friday set aside a lower court ruling ordering Dr....
Hilo’s ‘welfare doctor’ vindicated after winning legal battle over Medicaid payments
Wesley and Barbara Chock have watched their daughter skate ever since she was 5 years old, but...
Proud parents of Olympic silver medalist with Hawaii ties recount ‘thrilling’ performance
Hawaii News Now File Image
Prosecutors: Man used investment scheme to swindle $2.5M from victims

Latest News

Angela Keen with Dr. Jason Keifer of Brain Health Hawaii.
Some patients with long COVID see promise with magnetic brain treatment
Eric Thompson's mug shot
Man charged in alleged love triangle murder of acupuncturist free after posting $1M bail
Those free apps collect biometric data and some sell that information to other companies.
What the Tech: Be careful uploading that selfie, apps could be selling your biometric data
Former Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge in...
‘People should be enraged’: Two ex-lawmakers plead guilty in corruption case, admit to taking bribes
Police scanners were recently updated on Oahu.
Overhaul of Oahu’s police scanners could lead to delay in reporting of emergencies