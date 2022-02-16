UH softball unveils new additions to Rainbow Wahine Stadium

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii softball team unveiled new renovations to their home stadium, moving the entire program right next to their home turf.

The over two year long project was officially blessed Tuesday morning, giving the players their first look at the new digs.

Rainbow Wahine softball stadium now holds their locker room, which connects right to their home dugout.

Additionally, the clubhouse adds a brand new athletic training room, showers and coaches offices, bringing all of the softball operations to the stadium — instead of having to walk back to the main UH Athletics building.

A long awaited move for the team, who were forced to patiently wait for these changes during the pandemic.

“It’s been a while since I’ve watched the development.” Head coach Bob Coolen said. “I love seeing all of the new paint, refreshing paint, the facility is unreal.”

Each locker comes with their own cushioned seat and lock box which includes a personal phone charger.

When seeing their new locker room for the first time, the players were left speechless.

“We just started crying.” First baseman Dallas Millwood said. “It’s amazing seeing that this is something that the state of Hawaii did for us, we feel very honored, it’s nothing like I’ve ever seen before.”

It’s a far cry from what the facilities looked like when coach Coolen got to Manoa in the early 90′s, however he says he’ll never forget where they started as the Wahine take this next step towards the future.

“I’ll forever remember how this was built from that one little equipment room to what it is now and all the people that put the time and effort in to supporting us.” Coach Coolen said.

The Wahine are in Manoa this Friday for a doubleheader exhibition against Chaminade, but their official home opener is set for next week in the Outrigger Hawaii Invitational.

