Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘This is Now’: Cost of some streaming networks are on the rise

Many Americans ditched cable TV years ago, thinking they could save money by subscribing to streaming networks.
By Jonathan Jared Saupe
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:16 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many Americans ditched cable TV years ago, thinking they could save money by subscribing to streaming networks.

Today we add up the prices and explain what’s driving them up.

Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Thompson's mug shot
Man charged in alleged love triangle murder of acupuncturist free after posting $1M bail
Honolulu Police / File image
Sources: Woman dies following gruesome attack right outside Kapolei police station
One of the many details revealed by police on Tuesday is that Tokuhara's mother was expecting...
Police: Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist left a trail of clues
The man shot and killed in Waipahu on Sunday night has been identified as 27-year-old Aigofie...
Medical examiner identifies man fatally shot near Waipahu elementary school
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase

Latest News

Many Americans ditched cable TV years ago, thinking they could save money by subscribing to...
‘This is Now’: Cost of some streaming networks are on the rise
Repairing Earth, a new series from Hawaii News Now on local solutions to global climate change.
Repairing Earth Mobile
Repairing Earth, a new series from Hawaii News Now on local solutions to global climate change.
Repairing Earth
DroneSeed is the first and only company approved by the FAA to operate heavy-lift drone swarms...
PODCAST: Meet the company that’s taking tech to the skies to restore native forests